AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Sells $140,750.00 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,429.25. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $27.60 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $737.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

