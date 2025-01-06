Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$76.30

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$77.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.
