Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) PT at C$197.50

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$197.50.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$234.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$232.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$229.51. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$191.40 and a 12-month high of C$243.42. The firm has a market cap of C$105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.58, for a total value of C$400,206.86. 69.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

