Analyzing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Carbon Streaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.71 billion 2.25 $500.00 million $7.74 12.32 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 15.77 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.22

Analyst Recommendations

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mr. Cooper Group and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $100.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 25.87% 13.77% 4.05% Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61%

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -66.58, meaning that its share price is 6,758% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Carbon Streaming on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

