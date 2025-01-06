Analyzing Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) & Its Peers

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Solaris Energy Infrastructure to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solaris Energy Infrastructure Competitors 193 1398 1692 47 2.48

Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Solaris Energy Infrastructure Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 23.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $280.14 million $24.34 million 67.32 Solaris Energy Infrastructure Competitors $4.39 billion -$154.22 million 13.22

Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Solaris Energy Infrastructure. Solaris Energy Infrastructure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.