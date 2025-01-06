Analyzing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -12.04% -10.78% -8.97% Synchrony Financial 13.98% 16.64% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $124.87 million 3.69 -$51.21 million ($0.14) -23.64 Synchrony Financial $15.98 billion 1.63 $2.24 billion $7.66 8.72

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Synchrony Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HIVE Digital Technologies and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 6 2 3.25 Synchrony Financial 0 6 15 1 2.77

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 124.07%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $63.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies



HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Synchrony Financial



Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

