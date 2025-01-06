Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 37.3% – Still a Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 37.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 320,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 121,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$24.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.
About Arbor Metals
Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.
