Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $71,380.96 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $71,380.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,813.20. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $601,329.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $10,656.36.

Arteris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 495,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

