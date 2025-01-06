Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.84. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

