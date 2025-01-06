Barclays Increases F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target to $47.00

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 2.6 %

FG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -687.72 and a beta of 1.64. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1,386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 10.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.