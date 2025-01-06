Barclays Lowers Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target to $24.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE HG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 573,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,952. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $399,404.32. This represents a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,715,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 313,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 727,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 304,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 496,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,372 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

