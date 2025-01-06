Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.31.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $588.11. 1,318,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,040. The firm has a market cap of $184.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.07 and a 1 year high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

