Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $283.40. 410,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,616. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $337.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

