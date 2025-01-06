Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MicroVision stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,990. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $318.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MVIS. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MVIS

About MicroVision

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.