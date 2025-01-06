Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 46,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 452,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

