Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Benitec Biopharma

Shares of BNTC opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,957,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,390,704. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth $274,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $5,881,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.