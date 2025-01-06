BeyondSpring Inc. Announces Change in Domestic Filing Status and Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

On January 3, 2025, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a significant modification in its filing status and information dissemination procedures.
Effective January 1, 2025, BeyondSpring Inc. will transition to filing periodic reports and registration statements on U.S. domestic issuer forms with the SEC, replacing the filings typically associated with a “foreign private issuer.” This change will require the company to adhere to more detailed and extensive filing requirements that demand expedited submission compared to filings under the foreign private issuer category.
BeyondSpring Inc. emphasizes its commitment to maintaining transparency and providing accessible information to the public in a comprehensive and timely manner. The company acknowledges that the list of communication channels mentioned may be updated periodically to enhance information dissemination practices.
This report, signed by Lan Huang, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring Inc., signifies the company’s dedication to regulatory compliance and open communication with its stakeholders in line with SEC guidelines.
For further details on this filing and relevant updates, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the SEC filings and announcements made by BeyondSpring Inc. through the aforementioned communication channels.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
