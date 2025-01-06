BeyondSpring Inc. Announces Change in Domestic Filing Status and Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

On January 3, 2025, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a significant modification in its filing status and information dissemination procedures.

Effective January 1, 2025, BeyondSpring Inc. will transition to filing periodic reports and registration statements on U.S. domestic issuer forms with the SEC, replacing the filings typically associated with a “foreign private issuer.” This change will require the company to adhere to more detailed and extensive filing requirements that demand expedited submission compared to filings under the foreign private issuer category.

BeyondSpring Inc. highlights various channels through which it shares crucial information concerning the company, its clinical trials, research and development achievements, and other pertinent details with the public. These communication avenues include SEC filings, press releases, public webcasts, presentations, the company’s official website (www.beyondspringpharma.com), and social media platforms such as LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondspring-pharmaceuticals/) and X account (@BeyondSpringInc). These mediums are utilized to ensure broad and inclusive distribution of material corporate information to stakeholders and the general public. The company advises investors and interested parties to regularly monitor these platforms for updates, emphasizing the potential significance of the shared information.

BeyondSpring Inc. emphasizes its commitment to maintaining transparency and providing accessible information to the public in a comprehensive and timely manner. The company acknowledges that the list of communication channels mentioned may be updated periodically to enhance information dissemination practices.

This report, signed by Lan Huang, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring Inc., signifies the company’s dedication to regulatory compliance and open communication with its stakeholders in line with SEC guidelines.

For further details on this filing and relevant updates, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the SEC filings and announcements made by BeyondSpring Inc. through the aforementioned communication channels.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

