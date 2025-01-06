BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) CEO Amanda Long Sells 66,140 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amanda Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,263,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,881,883. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

