Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of BPTH opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

