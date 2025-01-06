Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 2,044 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $177,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,531.52. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,781 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $162,836.83.

On Monday, November 11th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,174. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.