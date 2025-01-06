BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 84,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,073. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

