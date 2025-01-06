Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Up 35.3% – What’s Next?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 35.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.32 ($0.04). 23,512,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 11,031,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.14. The company has a market cap of £28.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

