Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 39.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 39.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04). 25,064,684 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 11,549,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

