BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) versus Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility & Risk

Chanson International has a beta of -4.35, suggesting that its share price is 535% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chanson International and BranchOut Food”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $15.98 million 2.05 $30,000.00 N/A N/A BranchOut Food $6.49 million 2.32 -$3.93 million ($1.04) -1.85

Chanson International has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.8% of Chanson International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chanson International and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A BranchOut Food -72.96% -255.53% -85.94%

Summary

Chanson International beats BranchOut Food on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanson International



Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About BranchOut Food



BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

