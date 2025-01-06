Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Caesarstone Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,019,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $293,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 87.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

