Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Director Buys C$19,539.00 in Stock

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Free Report) Director François-Olivier Laplante bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,539.00.

François-Olivier Laplante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, François-Olivier Laplante purchased 17,800 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$90,602.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, François-Olivier Laplante acquired 4,900 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00.

