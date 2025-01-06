Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.81.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,813,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The company has a market capitalization of $678.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

