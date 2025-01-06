Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $588.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.31.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $584.22. 2,237,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,055. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $372.07 and a one year high of $612.73. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $578.26 and a 200-day moving average of $521.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

