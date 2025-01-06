Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,088 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,504,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,692. The firm has a market cap of $733.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

