Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 985 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,938,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

