Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Has $5.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IUSV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.93. 1,214,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,796. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

