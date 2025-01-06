Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Invests $496,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,553,000. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,623,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ITOT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.81. 1,891,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.08. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $134.51.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

