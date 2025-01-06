Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Purchases 2,670 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 897,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 284,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,465. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.