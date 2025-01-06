Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.18. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

