Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after buying an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.15 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

