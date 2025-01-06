Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 238.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.42. 2,113,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

