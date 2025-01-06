Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,944. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

