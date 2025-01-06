Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $23,722.88 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $23,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,799.57. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cardlytics Trading Down 8.4 %
NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $3.49. 2,033,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cardlytics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardlytics
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardlytics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.