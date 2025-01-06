Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Celestica comprises 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,491. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $101.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CLS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

