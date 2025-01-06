Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$144.78 and last traded at C$142.65, with a volume of 304644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

The stock has a market cap of C$16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.32.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total value of C$14,524,318.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.94, for a total transaction of C$2,104,847.21. Insiders have sold 239,854 shares of company stock worth $24,640,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.