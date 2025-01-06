Citigroup Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $78.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

TCOM opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

