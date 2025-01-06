CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £300.08 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($372.91).

CMC Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

CMC Markets stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 244.50 ($3.04). 268,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,486. CMC Markets Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 125.76 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.11. The stock has a market cap of £684.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,438.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About CMC Markets

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

