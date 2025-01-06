Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

CR stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $110.49 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 0.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crane by 81.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

