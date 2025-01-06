Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 725,758 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after buying an additional 493,339 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 541,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 309,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,287,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,741 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 247,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

