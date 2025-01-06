Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 317,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.