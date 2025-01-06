Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Reduced by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.86. 325,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

