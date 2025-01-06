Doliver Advisors LP Has $446,000 Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 256.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,934 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 140.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. 1,530,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,544. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.94 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,343.73. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

