Doliver Advisors LP Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.31. 25,526,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,466,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

