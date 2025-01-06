Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,886 shares of company stock valued at $169,393,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.97.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.01. 69,301,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,751,336. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.37 and a 200 day moving average of $274.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

