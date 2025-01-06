Doliver Advisors LP Sells 526 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 428,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 80,515 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 215,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 99,803 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. 9,268,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,353,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

